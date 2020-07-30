KENTLAND — Newton County Clerk Jessica Firkins would like to remind voters of Newton County that Petitions of Nomination and Consent for School Board Offices may be filed in the Clerk’s Office now through August 21, 2020 at 12:00 Noon.
The following school board districts will be elected in the upcoming General Election:
- North Newton includes: Beaver Township, Lake Township, McClellan Township and At-Large.
- South Newton includes: Jefferson Township, Grant Township and Iroquois Township.
Forms are available in the Clerk’s Office or at www.in.gov/sos/elections. You will need to file a CAN-12 and a CAN-34 with 10 signatures on it.