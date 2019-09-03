KENTLAND - Teachers, coaches, and long-time athletic and community supporters petitioned the South Newton School Board to name the high school gym in honor of coach Mike Hall for his exemplary service and unique standard of excellence to the school and the athletics programs.
Three spoke about this initiative: Tim Deno, Pat Ryan, and Blaine Durham. They feel that this action by the board will build a stronger relationship and act as a bridge to the school communities.
Durham began by explaining his reasoning and rationale. “I started a petition to rename the high school gym after Michael E. Hall for his over 37 years of service to South Newton as a teacher, athletic director, and coach. He spent 26 years as a Hall of Fame coach, All-Star Coach putting the South Newton casketball team and school on the map in Indiana.”
Durham continued, saying that coach Hall has made an impact not only on his players and community, but also on other schools’ players, coaches, and communities, all of whom “understand this is a very long over-due honor for coach Hall.”
Ryan, added, “I have worked in this community a long time and this may be the first time that I have ever seen 1,000 people all agree on one thing. Coach Hall deserves this honor not only in recognition of his success on the basketball court, but just as much because of what he represents to this school and this community. During his career at South Newton, he set a standard of excellence not only in coaching, but in how he treated everyone he worked with, from players, to students, to other coaches and faculty. He made everyone feel like they were part of his team."
Durham additionally pointed out that 230 people who signed the petition took time to write comments in support of Coach Hall and his far-reaching impact.
Deno shared a more personal sentiment when he talked about how coach Hall was more than just a basketball coach. Deno expressed that voach Hall made his players dig deep and make tough decisions. These decisions proved to be helpful later in life; Deno is appreciative that Coach Hall pushed him to be his best. The three submitted their petition, signed by 1,023 people.
Another celebrated hero at the South Newton School Board meeting on Monday was 4th grade teacher, Ryan Cinowski. Cinowski is currently serving in the United States National Guard overseas in Kuwait. Cinowski sent an official US flag, flown in Kuwait, back to South Newton for his students and fellow teachers to enjoy and remember him. Superintendent Hall wanted to recognize Cinowski and all who serve for continuing to protect the freedoms we are all privileged to have.
In closing, Superintendent Casey Hall commented on the fantastic start South Newton had and how it says a lot about the corporation. “[The personnel are] here for the right reasons,” said Hall.