KENTLAND — There will be at least one contested race in Newton County for the upcoming General Election in November.
Terri Pasierb of Mt. Ayr filed as a Democrat for County Council At Large Friday, June 26. As of press time, she is the only Democrat that will be on the General Election ticket for a county office.
Pasierb has close to 10 years of experience working for the county before retiring several years ago. She worked in the offices of the Recorder and Assessor, served on the Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals (PTABOA) Board, and has been on the Election Board for more than 25 years.
“I know about the county and how it works, and I can make educated decisions on funding,” said Pasierb. “If elected, I will work to make sure there is more communication between the council and the commissioners, as well as better communication to the general public.”
Pasierb has also been very active in the community serving as the head of the Pastor Parrish Committee at Mt. Ayr Methodist, President of the American Legion Post 29 Women’s Auxiliary, Chairman of the Mt. Ayr Projects Committee, and Chairman of the Ladies Circle at Mt. Ayr Methodist.
Pasierb is also a former 4-H leader and a former member of the North Newton Athletic Boosters.
“I will be accessible, and I will attend all the meetings with an open mind,” added Pasierb. “This county needs bi-partisanship, and I encourage all of the residents to vote for the person and not just the party.”
For County Council At Large, Newton County residents will vote for three council members between Republicans Abbey Rossiter, Mick Vanderwall, Matt Gibson, and Pasierb as a Democrat.