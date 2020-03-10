LAFAYETTE — Six Tippecanoe county seniors were honored at the General de Lafayette DAR Good Citizen Awards ceremony after being selected as their high school’s DAR Good Citizen Award winner. Each student composed an original essay on the topic: “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving it.” They answered the question: “You and your peers are our nation’s leaders of tomorrow. How would you energize America’s youth to fully engage as effective citizens? Why is that important?” A panel of judges selected a winner from each high school and from these, an overall winner was chosen. Alicia Zeh, from Harrison High School, was named as the overall winner. Congratulations to this year’s DAR Good Citizen Award winners!
And for the second year in a row, the chapter’s overall winner has been selected as one of the Indiana DAR State Finalists. Congratulations to Alicia Zeh for being chosen as the overall winner. Zeh is an outstanding DAR Good Citizen ambassador for Harrison High School and for the chapter. Zeh and her family will be attending the Indiana state finalist event in May.
Each state winner receives an award in the amount of at least $250 and a special state DAR Good Citizen pin and certificate, and will go on to compete for the division title. Each of the eight national division winners will receive a $500 cash award. Two will be selected as national winners and will be invited to Washington, DC to attend the Continental Congress where they will be awarded $5,000 scholarships, inscribed silver bowls and certificates.
The recipients of the Good Citizens Award are seniors who nominated by their teachers and peers for their outstanding qualities of citizenship: dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism in their homes, schools, and communities. The DAR Good Citizens Award and Scholarship Contest, was created by the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1934, to encourage and reward area seniors for demonstrating those qualities of good citizenship.
The General de Lafayette chapter would like to thank our DAR Good Citizen committee chair, Linda Sorensen, and committee members, Diana Vice, Deidre Duncan and Sarah Johnson, and to Kathy Cox, Patricia Hankins, Rick Vice who helped put together a fantastic awards event for our winners, their families and friends.
The chapter also recognizes essay judges: Capt. Sally Watlington, U.S. Navy retiree; Mary Jo Sparrow, PhD, retired psychologist and former director of G.L.A.S.S.; and Van Neie, PhD, Purdue University — Emeritus Professor of Physics. It was a privilege to have had such an incredible group of judges and an outstanding group of seniors for this year’s Good Citizen Awards.