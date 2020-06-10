KENTLAND — Two petitions are now circulating online with differing views of what the future should hold for South Newton's mascot and name — the Rebels.
The first petition launched online Tuesday night (June 9) by Brandon Storey accompanied by a letter stating "It is well past the time to retire the Rebel."
Storey, a 2003 South Newton graduate, pointed out that during his graduation his class received their diplomas "surrounded by symbolism."
"Not symbolism of education, or family, or honor," Storey wrote. "But symbolism of the past: flags and murals which are relics of the darkest time in our country’s history. Confederate flags, depictions of a mascot modeled after a confederate soldier, and 'Home of the Rebels' scrawled above the bleachers. It’s my understanding some of these are gone, while others, including the name itself, largely remain."
Storey's letter goes on to state that he is not "implying that anyone associated with South Newton is guilty of racism simply as a result of that association, or any work done with these symbols as it relates to the school."
"I acknowledge that the decision to give South Newton the 'Rebel' name back in the 1960s may very well have been nothing but an ill-considered attempt at good-natured humor to represent the southern half of the county," Storey added. "But I am suggesting - rather, peacefully demanding - that the South Newton community stands in solidarity with the Black community both locally and throughout America. We must acknowledge, publicly and without hesitation or caveat, that many in this country still experience similar pain and suffering as was occurring during the civil rights movement of the ‘60s. Considering the events of the era, I have no doubt that a similar conversation came up over 50 years ago when the leaders at the time were deciding on a school mascot. This decision was, at best, blissfully ignorant denial of the controversy that would result, just as it is today.
"I realize that, in the hearts and minds of those who would defend them, the Rebel mascot and moniker do not symbolize the atrocities committed by the Confederate States of America. That said, we live in a time of division in this country not seen since at least the 1960s, if not the 1860s - the days of the Confederacy itself. The Rebel name and associated symbols, to many people, will always represent slavery. If you disagree, I concede that I’m unlikely to change your mind, but also understand that my mind, and that of millions of other individuals, is similarly made up. As a result, the controversy and division it causes in our community will never cease."
Storey even volunteered to help start a crowdfunding campaign to help pay for costs related to changing the name.
On Wednesday, June 10 Chase Connell started an online petition to "Keep the South Newton Rebel Mascot."
Connell argues that "there is no reason to remove the mascot after it has been in existence for this long. North White has had its Viking and not a person has attempted to change that! Do you not realize how aggressive and brutal Vikings were? And North Newton Spartans - a Spartan was a person in Ancient Greece who would literally fight to the death. Putting fighting and killing above themself. Tri-County Cavaliers - Cavaliers carry a sword, a weapon. That’s violence, and don’t even get started on a Rensselaer Bomber."
Connell states that a mascot is strictly a costume and a picture to represent his school.
"A Rebel isn’t representing anything bad," stated Connell. "It doesn’t even look like the Rebel soldiers. Those of opposition need to take a step back and focus on what truly matters in this country. And I promise, it’s not some simple 1A Indiana School mascot."
South Newton Superintendent Casey Hall informed the Newton County Enterprise that the school corporation was not going to comment on the issue at this time.