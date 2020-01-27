KENTLAND — Kentland may become home to Newton County’s fourth nutrition site/senior center.
In a special Kentland Town Council meeting Jan. 21, Holly Porter, director of Newton County Services said that Northwest Indiana Community Action (NWICA) approved her office’s preliminary budget for a new site in Kentland.
Councilmembers Debby Shufflebarger and Mike Rowe said that there is a lot of interest in bringing a nutrition site to Kentland and the town would help make it a reality. Councilmember James Sammons could not attend the meeting.
Porter added that the Kentland Depot at Cast Park would fit the organization’s needs the best.
“We could start there Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and adjust hours as necessary,” said Porter.
Porter added that the site would provide coffee, activities, and games, as well as nutritional education, while the food would come from the Meals on Wheels program.
Just recently a Kentland Park Board program called the Kentland Coffee Club started on Wednesday mornings at the Depot for seniors. Porter said that the program could continue and would be welcomed even if the nutrition site/senior center is approved at the Depot.
Porter continued by saying the preliminary budget that was approved by NWICA estimated that it would cost $33,000 a year to run the site, but that could vary depending on the rent and cost of utilities at the site.
“We need to look at our current expenses at the Depot to see what to charge,” said Shufflebarger. “I don’t want it to be expensive for Newton County Community Services. I think our seniors would love this.”
Newton County Community Services will have an official proposal for the Kentland Town Council at its next meeting on Feb. 19 to vote on. The proposal needs to be approved by both the town council and the NCCS board to get started.
“If approved, I am looking at the second quarter of this year to start,” said Porter. Porter also added that if approved, NCCS plans to hire Sally Miller as Kentland site manager.
“As a town, we will do whatever we can to get this started,” said Rowe.