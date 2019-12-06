As 2019 comes to a close, we’re crunching the numbers and finding that it’s been an extremely successful year at Kankakee Sands.
Together, volunteers and staff harvested 1,028,693,458 native plant seeds; spent 2,778 hours removing invasive plant species; grown 814 state endangered plants in our Kankakee Sands Greenhouse; counted 153 state endangered regal fritillary butterflies on a single hot day in July; and watched our bison herd grow by another 15 calves to 73 bison strong. It’s been a good year!
But numbers can only tell part of the story. Numbers alone can’t always convey the joy, depth and excitement that come with working and spending time outdoors. As I think back over the year, a number of memories spring to mind…
Waking up at 3:37 am on a May morning to monitor grassland birds with volunteer, Jeanette Jaskula, and being rewarded with seeing and hearing a western meadowlark for the very first time in both our lives! A life-lister! Western meadowlarks are grassland birds that are very uncommon in Indiana, breeding in Canada and northern United States. This lone individual must have been migrating north from its southern wintering grounds and stopped to refuel at Kankakee Sands.
Standing atop Bogus Island with a first-time visitor to Kankakee Sands. She shared that she had driven two hours to Kankakee Sands in hopes of seeing a bobwhite quail. Would you believe that within moments of that statement, we heard a bobwhite quail calling from the tree directly behind us? We turned around, and there it was!
Talking with a little girl and her parents who had come from Chicago to see the bison at Kankakee Sands. Unfortunately, the bison weren’t in view, so we decided to sit and wait. And then a lone bull, who must have been lying hidden in the grass the entire time that we were talking, stood up and looked right at us. The youngster quietly whispered exactly what we were all thinking, “wow!”
Watching Garret Cooney—President of the Purdue Chapter of The Wildlife Society and snake enthusiast—who had come to Kankakee Sands to help pick seeds, unexpectedly dive head first into a ditch at the Kankakee Sands Nursery and emerge holding a very calm, six- foot bull snake over his head as if in victory. Garret’s smile was nearly as wide as that snake was long.
Gearing up for a volunteer workday to harvest blue flag iris seed at the Kankakee Sands Nursery and finding out that young Iris and her family have come to join in the seed harvesting workday! Together with her siblings, we not only found iris seeds, but the caterpillar of a buckeye butterfly, Argiope spiders on their webs, grasshoppers, and even caught a monarch butterfly in a net and released it on Iris’s finger.
These are just a few of the many stories of adventure from 2019. There is just never a dull moment on the prairie! Actually, come to think of it, there is never a dull moment in nature. Every day is different, every moment unique – birds here, moths there, a butterfly above, a grasshopper below, snow now, wind later. Beauty, surprise, wonder, and awe. You never know what exciting thing you might find when you take that next footstep.
In 2020, we look forward to achieving even greater successes and making more memories with all of you. Come join us any day of the year – we’re here for the memory making!
___________________________________________________________________________________
The Nature Conservancy’s Kankakee Sands is an 8,400-acre prairie and savanna habitat in Northwest Indiana, open every day of the year for public enjoyment. For more information about Kankakee Sands, visit www.nature.org/KankakeeSands or call the office at 219-285-2184.