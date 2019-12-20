KENTLAND — Six members of the Northwest Jefferson club, plus one guest, met Tuesday, December 3 at hostess Nancy Jo Prue’s home for the annual carry-in Christmas Luncheon. All members brought a donation to the 4-H building in lieu of a Christmas exchange.
Jen Hayes took roll call. Janet L. Burton gave the devotions “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2020.” Deloris Hall gave the financial report.
The members honored the late Verna Dewing, a member of our club for fifty-five (55) years. Verna passed away on November 8, 2019 at the Iroquois Memorial Hospital Resident Home in Watseka, Illinois. Following her passing, four members were able to attend her visitation and/or funeral.
Subsequent to the Luncheon meeting, guest Julie Hollingsworth paid dues to join, bringing the club membership to a total of eight.
The next meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 with hostess Patti O’Keefe at Pat Boldman’s home.
Caption for attached photo: Seated left to right: Janet L. Burton, devotions leader; Julie Hollingsworth, guest; Patti O’Keefe, song leader.