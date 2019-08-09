RENNSSELAER — Six members of Northwest Jefferson Extension Homemakers met for lunch July 2 at Royal Oak in Rensselaer to begin the new fiscal year. New program books were distributed and hostesses and lesson leaders assigned. Five members had attended Achievement Night in Morocco and reported how much they enjoyed the evening June 28. Reminders were shared about exhibiting the 100th Pun’kin Vine Fair July 13-20 and the Lafayette District Meeting in September.
At the next meeting, all seven members were present at the home of Verna Dewing August 6th with president, Nancy Jo Prue presiding. Patti O’Keefe presented a quiz and the lesson “Cancer Prevention and Survivorship”. She asked if anyone knew a breast cancer survivor. Patti is a survivor. She brought brochures from Iroquois Memorial Hospital which promoted early detection through mammograms after age 40.
Janet L. Burton gave devotions “A Friend in Need”. Jen Hayes took roll call and read the June and July minutes. Deloris Hall gave the financial report. They were approved as read. Three members exhibited 28 items in the Domestic Arts Building of the Pun’kin Vine Fair. Devin Hindes won the 4-H Child Development Trophy that the club sponsored.
Four members turned in payment for the District Meeting in Tippecanoe County, which will be September 11. The report that is due next March 1st was discussed and volunteer hours of time spent on Homemaker activities were updated. Sales of the South Georgia Pecan Company products will begin in September and four members volunteered to take orders. Officer duties had been updated and were read and approved.
The next meeting will be on the second Tuesday afternoon, Sept 10 with Jen Hayes as hostess and the lesson “Celebrate Your Inner Beauty”. It was announced The M and Ms Club will host the Fall Event September 19th and have a dessert bar with Jenny Washburn as speaker at the Trinity United Methodist Church.
County President, Pat Boldman had attended a pre-district meeting for 8 county presidents, lead by District Representative, Sande Martin. Pat is to give a short speech about events that are happening in the county at the District Meeting Sept 11. We are to wear red, white and/or blue.
Nancy Jo had attended the National Volunteer Outreach Network conference in Springdale, Arkansas in July and showed the favors she collected. As treasurer, she is responsible for depositing the Pennies for Friendship, Silent Auction collection and Water Around the World donations from the conference. The Water Around the World project supports water filters for countries that need clean drinking water. Since 2013 there has been $130,000 worth of water filters provided.
Patti O’Keefe lead in the song “Reuben, Reuben”. Janet L. Burton read the inspirational thought and helpful hint. Deloris Hall shared two chuckles and the meeting closed with all reciting the Homemakers Prayer.