National Merit Finalist — check
A perfect score of 1600 on the SAT — check
Accepted into Harvard — check
North Newton senior Brandon Kingdollar’s recent academic achievements are certainly impressive and he will be taking his intellectual talents to the Ivy League next fall.
Kingdollar received a likely letter on his admission portal from the prestigious university on Feb. 26, which is an affirmative indication of admission that is exceptionally rare; only 300 are sent out each year, and they mostly go to athletes.
“I was at my friend’s house playing a card game when they called me to inform me that they’d be posting the letter that evening and I was just over the moon, I could barely believe it,” said Kingdollar. “Harvard always felt like the moonshot to me. I just stood there, shaking, grinning like a fool as I received that amazing news. That being said, I wasn’t sure I would be able to attend until I received my financial aid information this past week. That was almost as exciting as the initial call.”
Kingdollar committed to Harvard on March 31 and withdrew his applications to other colleges as he was certain on his path for the future.
“ When I first received that phone call, I was shell-shocked., and awe-struck,” added Kingdollar. “It felt more like a dream than reality, and for the rest of that day, maybe the rest of that week, I drifted on a cloud. For the first time in my life, I had nothing but brilliant white hope for my future, certainty that the next four years of my life would be amazing. I remember that I couldn’t stop shaking, not when I spoke to the woman on the phone, not when I sat down and steadied myself afterward, my legs turning to gelatin. It took a while to really hit me, took a while to feel like reality. I knew I’d been accepted, but it took a while to really feel the gravity of that, to truly understand what that letter meant.”
Immediately after he got the call, Kingdollar called his grandfather Michael Barr.
“I could not have achieved this amazing thing without him,” Kingdollar said. “ He has helped guide me to be the intelligent and kind person that I am today. He cried at the news, and I think those tears of joy were what really drove the realization home: I was going to Harvard.”
Kingdollar credits both of his grandfathers for getting him to this point in his life.
“My grandpa Mike is a professor at the Chicago School of Professional Psychology and he has nurtured my varied interests throughout my entire life,” Kingdollar added. “He read to me every single night growing up, and he’s responsible for my omnivorous reading habits. He taught me to love books, and books taught me everything else I needed to know. I would like to thank the two of them for supporting me throughout my life. I’d also like to thank the teachers of North Newton who have done wonders to bolster my love of learning. I would thank them individually but would not want to leave anyone out because all of my instructors were phenomenal.”
Kingdollar will look to major in Political Science at Harvard and then go into law school to become a criminal defense attorney. The North Newton senior, who is a correspondent for the Newton County Enterprise, is also an incredibly talented writer and will look to continue his passion in that craft.
“I’m very passionate about writing as well, and I finished drafting my first novel in early February,” said Kingdollar. “I’m currently working on my second, and hope one day to become a published author. I also regularly submit short stories to magazines around the country and am eager to get some of those published. I also have an avid interest in politics and would like to become more involved in that process during my time at Harvard. I feel like my generation is not doing nearly enough to better the world we live in, and we may be the last generation with the opportunity to save this great country, and indeed, this planet.”
Going to Harvard has always been a dream of Kingdollar’s and he is excited about this opportunity of not only going to an Ivy League school but to bring a part of Newton County to the Ivy League as well.
“ I’m most excited about being able to connect with people who are just as ambitious and passionate about the world and their goals as I am,” Kingdollar added. “ I’m excited that, on those hallowed grounds, I’ll be able to approach someone with my craziest, wildest ideas and work towards making them a reality. Harvard is a place where I’ll be able to grow intellectually and expose myself to brand new ideas that I’d never even considered before, and I’m both excited and nervous to see the sort of person that such an amazing institution molds me into. What I’m really excited about is the opportunity to help my peers get better, to expose them to the sort of experiences that only someone from Indiana can bring. I want to bring some of what’s here there and make it all the more special by doing so.”
Brandon is the son of Michael Kingdollar of Indiana, and Christina McMurrer of Nevada.