MOROCCO — Presentations by North Newton Junior-Senior High students opened the August school board meeting. Speaking for FCCLA summer activities and contests were Faith Williamson, Hope Williamson, and Nicole Hoaks. The ladies shared a presentation from their trip to the FCCLA National Convention in California. Megan Fricke earned silver on her presentation but was unable to attend the meeting.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Rowe asked the three follow-up questions and engaged them in a conversation about their California experience. FCCLA sponsor, Lisa Kazmierski, was also in attendance at the meeting.
Next to present were two FFA students; Callie Anderson, sentinel; and Kylie Blann, president, and District I reporter. They informed the board about their busy summer, beginning June 1st with the plant sale. June 16-19 was the state FFA convention at Purdue University where Kylie was elected District I Reporter. North Newton students enjoyed tours and escape room activities while at convention. July 15-21 kept the chapter busy at the fair with their food stand which featured new products. The first of August, North Newton FFA members helped with the Manure Expo at Fair Oaks Farms, and on August 11th chapter members helped at the FFA building at the Indiana State Fair.
At the 7th grade Summer Sizzler, students involved in the North Newton FFA talked to potential new member recruits. A very special thank-you and shout out went to Brady Decker of Purple Ribbon Seeds and to the FSA office in Morocco for helping with the farm plot and activities this year.
The school board approved several new staff members and extra-curricular assignments. Jennifer Cody is the new art teacher for all three elementary schools. New at Lake Village is also Samantha Hunt, teaching 4th grade. Lincoln Elementary, likewise, hired a new 4th grade teacher, Rebecca Moore, as well as a 5th grade teacher, Shawn Nuest. Morocco Elementary hired a new kindergarten teacher, Rebecca Sawicki.
Mr. Coffing, North Newton Junior-Senior High Principal presented his new staff following board approval. Shannon Mauger will be teaching science and can teach physics which he said is a great fit for her new position. Beth Kaminski is the new special education teacher, and Joseph Adam Kowal is the new physical education/health teacher. Coffing is pleased with all of his new teachers and is ready to get the year started.
Approved North Newton baseball coaches are, JV – Bryan Hyde, Varsity — Byron Atwood (head) and Doug Belt (assistant). New coaches for football are Joseph Adam Kowal (varsity assistant), Eric Scheeringa (varsity assistant, 9-10 assistant), Evan Herr (assistant-Jr. High), and Samuel Zachery (Jr. high head coach, varsity boys track head coach). Katherine Lang was approved as the assistant track coach for the Jr. High team.
Updates and final revisions for school handbooks, policies, and agreements were discussed and passed. Dr. Rowe enlisted the assistance of an outside administrative liaison, Mr. Snoddy, to assist the new administrative team, which includes the school board, at North Newton School Corporation. With almost all new building principals this year, Rowe saw the need for time to meet together and collaborate on visions and goals for the good of the corporation.