LAKE VILLAGE - Dr. Cathy Rowe, North Newton Superintendent, expanded the student spotlights to one per elementary school, and two from the junior high and high schools.
This month’s award recipients are: Whitley Sheehy, a second grader at Lake Village Elementary School, Hailey Christopherson, a fifth grader at Morocco Elementary School, Alessandro Tifoideo, a fifth grader from Lincoln Elementary School, Aidan Dawson, an eighth grader at the junior high school, and Matthew Wells, a 10th grader at the senior high school.
Whitley was nominated by her teacher, Ms. Hall, and Principal, Mrs. Hankins, for her ultimate representation of kindness. She consistently offers to help others - peers and adults alike. She exhibits genuine compassion for her fellow students and goes out of her way to offer assistance when needed. She is a good and sincere friend and great role model to all.
Hailey was nominated by her teacher, Mrs. Pam Hammel, and principal, Mrs. Christine Lawbaugh, for bringing her best to class every day. She also epitomizes kindness. Hailey always has a warm smile and a kind word or action to share with those around her. Hailey is a student of character and exhibits the positive character traits of being considerate, helpful, and benevolent to others. She is a wonderful young lady with amazing qualities that she readily shares with those she encounters.
Alessandro was nominated by his teacher, Ms. DeLaughter, for always having a smile on his face and for being willing to help those in need. DeLaughter wrote that, "He is a hard worker which is reflected in his high achievement in school.” She also commented that his positive attitude makes Alessandro a joy to be around.
Aidan was nominated by his teacher, Ms. Vanderwall, for his conscientiousness and helpful nature. Ms. Vanderwall commented that Aidan lends a hand to clean up the room, does what is expected of him, and goes above and beyond to make class better each day. “He performs exceptionally well on his assignments and offers great insight in class discussions.” She further wrote that Aiden is a definite leader in the classroom, as well as a true gift.
Matthew was nominated by his teacher, Mrs. Williams for all that he brings to her class and the school. Mrs. Williams praised Matt’s work in her speech class, and said that, “he has excelled at giving the school announcements and he was a model participant at our recent dinner party simulation.” She also appreciates that Matt is genuinely interested in learning and improving.