MOROCCO — Dr. Rowe, Superintendent of North Newton Schools, announced their kindness challenge for January. This initiative is to help cultivate kindness among students. In their reports to the board, school Principals are already fostering kindness among their students. At Morocco, Mrs. Lawbaugh shared that her school has a kindness hallway where kids can add light by doing kind things for one another. The goal is to light up the hall with kindness. Students at Morocco Elementary have already helped with a food drive and the decorating of the town tree with ornaments they made themselves. Ms. Neal said that students at Lincoln Elementary gathered items for troops in November, and have been collecting things for community members in need this month.
The group, Kindness Adventure, visited the school and spoke to students about the importance of being kind. Fees are payed forward so that other schools can benefit from the message. Inspired by the program, a Lincoln student created a Kindness Calendar for the remaining days of school this month. Lake Village is working at promoting a positive atmosphere for all students, both socially and emotionally. Academic and athletic competition successes were celebrated — Mrs. Hayden and Mrs. Walsh coached the winning Spell Bowl team, and the robotics and math bowl teams are preparing for their next contests. Basketball season is underway with an undefeated boys team thus far.
Principal Coffing reported on scheduling changes for the junior-senior high. After some research, he proposed returning to a former model that would be more student and teacher friendly. The overall school day will be extended slightly to meet the state requirement of six hours of instructional time per day, and daily Spartan time will return. The junior high will remain on a block schedule. Coffing can adjust the bells so they only ring in the part of the building where students need to change classes, so the different schedules will not be an issue. Currently, teacher prep time is at the end of the day. Mr. Sheldon had concerns with early or late prep time, thinking that teachers would take advantage and leave early or come to work late. Dr. Rowe assured him that such actions would be a breach of contract. Building administrators also refuted this notion.
Dr. Rowe presented a scorecard of data via powerpoint. She created the visual as a means to keep goals in mind as well as to provide an easy way to track data changes. With the new payment model, each enrolled student brings more money to the corporation. Rowe spoke about recruitment and some things that North Newton offers that area schools do not. She stressed the need to market the strengths of North Newton. She also emphasized the importance of attendance. North Newton’s overall attendance rate is below the state average. However, the corporation’s graduation rate, academic honors, and iRead scores are all above the state average. ISTEP/ILEARN and SAT scores remain consistent, but Rowe would like to see these improve. Rowe is also conducting a feasibility study to evaluate each school in regards to their maintenance, technology, and building usage. Rowe explained that this was to help identify future areas of need for the corporation.
A significant discussion focused on allowable displays of recognitions at graduation. The administration and board feel that the purpose of graduation is to recognize academic achievement, and while the other honors (cords) are worthy accomplishments, the board voted to limit visible accolades. Traditional cords worn at commencement are the Academic Honors, and Valedictorian, Salutatorian honors. National Honor Society will also be permitted to wear the stoles that represent membership in this elite academic group. The board clarified that these restrictions would take place for the 2021 graduation year, but asked what regulations the current seniors would have. Mr. Coffing did not think it would be fair to change directions halfway through the year for the 2020 seniors, although he said he would enforce whatever the board decided. Mr. Rainford asked about 4-H cords and Mr. Coffing brought up the Blood Drive cords – students can still earn them and receive them at the awards program prior to graduation, but cannot wear them for the ceremony. Mr. Russell, board president, was adamant that students be informed of the new policy and that this is the last year for the other non-academic cords at graduation.
Mr. Dave Clements (American Legion Post 146) recognized 5th grader, Hayden LaCosse for his knowledge and assistance in the 13 folds of the flag during the Veteran’s Day Program at Morocco Elementary. Hayden had limited practice, but did an outstanding job at the program. Other student recognitions were Cameron Porter-Hammonds, 11th grader at North Newton High School; Zoey Howell, 7th grader at North Newton Jr. High; Gracie Vaught, 4th grader at Lincoln Elementary; Dominick Ratliff, 5th grader at Lake Village; and Sarah Hoaks, 4th grader at Morocco Elementary. Cameron was nominated by his teacher, Ms. Christenson, and counselor, Mrs. Karen Fatouros, for his exceptional work ethic and dedication. Ms. Kimmel nominated Zoey because of her amazing attitude and spirit. Kimmel stated that Zoey is always willing to try something new and that she is a positive inspiration to her classmates. “Gracie is a very cooperative and dependable fourth grader,” stated Ms. Ricker, Gracie’s teacher. She is appreciated for her helpfulness, good attitude, and study skills. Mrs. Hines nominated Dominick for his generosity and helpfulness. He is also very respectful of other students’ feelings and is kind. Sarah was recognized by Mrs. McDermitt and Mrs. Lawbaugh for her compassion and generous heart. Sarah gives her time and talents freely to help others. Lawbaugh stated, “Sarah is a shining star at Morocco!”