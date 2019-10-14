LAKE VILLAGE — A North Newton minibus was involved in an accident Oct. 8.
The accident occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m., at the intersection of US 41 and CR 800 N just south of Lake Village.
The mini bus, carrying two students, a bus aide and the driver, collided with a passenger vehicle at the intersection and ended up on its side. Emergency responders were immediately dispatched and were on the scene within minutes.
The first responders examined each occupant of the bus and no serious injuries were reported. The students were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident along with the driver; the bus aide was unrestrained. Occupants were referred to local hospitals out of precaution even after being check by emergency responders.
“We are extremely appreciative to all Newton County Sheriff’s Department deputies, to the Lake Township Fire and EMS personnel and other responders for their swift action,” stated North Newton Superintendent Dr. Cathy Rowe. “North Newton Schools take student safety to heart and will be examining the chain of events, the police report when it is completed, the bus camera footage, and our response to this situation. We know that you trust us with our child’s safety when they are under our control-to which we make a top priority.”