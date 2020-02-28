INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana School Board Association held its second annual ISBA Statehouse Day at the Indianapolis Downtown Marriott Hotel in Indianapolis, Indiana on February 11, 2020.
In attendance was Newton County's North Newton School Board member, Patricia Reyes.
This half-day seminar helped the legislative liaisons of school boards better understand the Indiana School Boards Association's 2020 Legislative Priorities. Mr. Terry Spradlin, ISBA Executive Director, presented a briefing on the 2020 Indiana General Assembly Legislative Session to-date, along with presenting the priority bills for ISBA. Following that in-depth presentation, attendees were able to participate in a panel discussion with President Pro Tempore Rod Bray, Representative Ed Delaney, Representative Bob Behning and Senator Eddie Melton.
Following a lunch discussion with their invited local legislators, attendees made their way to the Indiana State House to conduct previously scheduled meetings with their local representatives and senators.