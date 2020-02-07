Be sure to register your child for kindergarten by visiting one of the elementary schools in the North Newton School Corporation from March 30-April 10, 2020. Offices are open 8:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m. each day.
Student screenings will take place on April 9, 2020 at Lake Village Elementary from 12:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. When you register at your neighborhood school you will be given a screening time, but you can also register at that time as well.
Transfer Students: If you are intending to transfer your child from another school corporation, please contact the building principal prior to April 1, 2019 for information.
- Lake Village Elementary: Principal: Mrs. Kristen Hankins - (219) 992-3311
- Lincoln Elementary: Principal: Mrs. Jennifer Neal - (219) 345-3458
- Morocco Elementary: Principal: Mrs. Christine Lawbaugh - (219) 285-2258
You may also contact the corporation office at 219-285-2228.
The following is a list of requirements that will need to be brought to the Kindergarten Round-Up:
- Must be five (5) years of age on or before August 1st; Early Entrance before September 1st pending results of screening
- Legal birth certificate (not hospital certificate)
- Documented evidence of immunizations: (5) DPT/TD (4) Polio (2) MMR (2) Hepatitis A Vaccine (3) Hepatitis B Vaccine (2) Varicella Vaccine or schedule of when immunizations will be given
The following is a list of requirements that will need to be turned in by the first day of school:
- Physical Examination
- Dental Examination (recommended, not required)
- Eye Examination (recommended, not required)
- Custodial papers if not living with both natural parents
By Indiana law and North Newton School Corporation Board Policy, students must be aged 5 by August 1, 2020 to enroll in kindergarten, unless they are granted early entrance based on student assessment of critical kindergarten readiness skills.
The school's screening process will determine whether or not a student is granted early entrance and is important in determining student needs and classroom placement. Times will be given at registration. If granted early entrance based on the results of the kindergarten screening results, the kindergarten teachers, and the building principals, students must be 5 by September 1, 2020 and will be notified by June 1, 2020.