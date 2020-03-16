PORTAGE — North Newton Jazz Band and Jazz Choir got a little bit of a gold shine this past week. This is the second year under the direction of Craig Redlin that North Newton has had a Jazz Choir, however this is the first year for a Jazz Band. Its been a few years in the works for the Spartans and this week the dreams of a Jazz Band came to life with their first performance.
On Friday March 6th the North Newton Jazz Band traveled to Portage High School. The band performed in their first ISSMA Contest, with their slotted time of 7:40 pm. It has been 15 years since NNHS has participated in ISSMA contest. At the competition the group was required to perform songs to three different judges. After each performance is completed the judges write their comments and score the performance. The Band performed “The Black Cat”, “Laid Back Larry” and “All Blues”. Under Mr. Redlin the North Newton Jazz Band received their first unanimous Gold Rating.
Not to be out done the Jazz Choir traveled to Portage High School on Saturday March 7th for their turn at the ISSMA Contest. The Choir performed a total of 3 songs which included the following: “ It Don’t Mean a Thing If it Ain’t Got that Swing”, “Since I Fell for You” and One Note Samba”. The performances like the band are also critiqued and given a score. North Newton received a unanimous Gold rating for their performances.
North Newton was able to bring back to Gold Ratings to the school. “I feel all the kids worked extremely hard!” stated Director Craig Redlin. The next performance for the Band is April 17th and for the Choir is April 18th.