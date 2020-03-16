ROSELAWN — The March meeting of the North Newton School Board took place at Lincoln Elementary School in Roselawn. Student spotlights for March are Trevor Verkler from Lake Village, Olivia Murdock from Lincoln, Dennis Martz from Morocco, Jasmine Lawrence and Kenlie Swank from the Jr. Sr. High.
Trevor is in Mrs. Prohosky’s first grade class where he exemplifies the trait of compassion. He has a positive attitude and is a good friend who will go out of his way to help others. Mrs. Prohosky said that Trevor brightens the mood of those around him and that it is a pleasure knowing him.
Olivia is also in the first grade. Ms. Kun nominated her because of her effort, attitude, enthusiasm, and kindness. “Olivia Murdock represents everything a Lincoln Eagle should be,” wrote Ms. Kun. She works well both independently and with others, and demonstrates respect for all. Principal Neal also mentioned Olivia’s enthusiasm and respectful nature, saying that she “is a wonderful role model for her peers.”
First grade teacher, Mrs. Clark, nominated Dennis for his compassionate and supportive nature. Clark mentioned that he encourages his peers and is “a positive ray of sunshine in our room.” Mrs. Lawbaugh, Principal, commented on his ever-present smile and his genuine personality. She feels strongly that Dennis will help grow the spirit of compassion at the school for many years to come.
Seventh grader, Jasmine, was nominated by Ms. Kimmel for being an exceptional student. Not only does she work to ensure that she understands her assignments, but also gives her time to help others understand their work. Jasmine is a member of Girls with Grit, volleyball, and basketball. “North Newton is lucky to have Jasmine,” said Ms. Kimmel.
Senior, Kenlie, was nominated by Mr. Salciunas for her inspiring dedication. Kenlie impressed him with her level of effort when she was out sick but still wanted to help her peers with their class project. She participated via speakerphone en route to urgent care. “I have never seen this type of dedication to both class and classmates,” said Salciunas. Congratulations to all student spotlight nominees.
The board additionally approved Casey Ehlinger as the Director of Maintenance for the corporation. Retirement acceptances were for Ms. Clark, 1st grade teacher at Morocco, and Ms. Koselke, 6th grade teacher at Lincoln.