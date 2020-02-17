MOROCCO — In the words of principal, Mrs. Hankins, “Lake Village is a place where things happen and where people want to be.” Principal Hankins selected 4th grade student, Cash Kosinski, as the Student Spotlight for February because he stands up for others, does what is right even when it’s hard, and makes others feel comfortable. Cash’s teacher, Ms. Hunt, nominated him for his truthfulness and exemplary character. He models appropriate behavior for his peers and is genuine and respectful.
Forty-five students took part in the Kindness Challenge this month at Lincoln Elementary. Principal Neal said that her students felt the loss of having to pass the attendance trophy to Lake Village this month. On a positive note, it inspires the kids to work hard to get it back, said Ms. Neal. Lincoln’s Student Spotlight nominee is 2nd grader, Abby Wilburn. Abby is in Mrs. Bougie’s class who says that Abby demonstrates what an EAGLE is. She is a wonderful student, friend, and citizen. Ms. Neal added that Abby shows leadership, kindness, and effort. Abby’s smile makes everyone around her glad that they are at Lincoln.
Morocco Elementary is producing great things and great kids. Mrs. Lawbaugh said that Student Spotlight nominee, Josie Cullen, is a true asset to the school. Josie is in Ms. Sutton’s 2nd grade class and was nominated for her honesty and leadership. She is a good friend both in and out of the classroom. Josie truly puts the ‘I’ in KIND.
At the Junior-Senior High, 7th grader, Adaline Nelson, and 11th grader, Madison Nilsen, are the Student Spotlights for February. Adaline was nominated by Mrs. Brandt for her excellent work ethic and preparedness. Mrs. Brandt made special mention of Adaline’s smile and laugh. Mr. Redlin nominated Madison for her outstanding leadership and hard work in both band and choir. Madison is in charge of a trumpet trio for Solo and Ensemble contest with hopes of advancing to the state competition.
“Accentuate the Positive,” declared Mr. Coffing in regards to the initiatives at his school to promote academic excellence. Students who make the honor roll get to celebrate their success with an ice cream bar as a reward for their achievements. Beyond that, students get their names put into a drawing for a pizza buffet lunch at Pizza Hut for every ‘A’ they earn. The junior-senior high also recently hosted its first honor roll breakfast. Principal Coffing remarked, “It’s nice to see the parents come in.” Other news from Mr. Coffing was a report on a curriculum addition proposal for archery. Conservation officer Chambers was present to present the program and answer questions from the board. According to Chambers, North Newton is a good area to start this program. He detailed the safety and insurance requirements, then talked about the equipment and opportunities. Most information is from the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) and can be found on the group’s website. Safety is the utmost priority and each student will need to be well informed about all areas of safety before actually doing any target shooting. Coffing emphasized that EVERY student will get to participate in this nontraditional subject. He pointed out the thinking skills needed and the empathy taught through the sport. Mrs. Fox made a motion to approve the class, Mrs. Gonczy seconded, and the motion passed unanimously.
Dr. Rowe thanked all of the building principals for their efforts in involving parents in their school functions and making learning positive. “It’s the first time in a long time that all principals had award programs.” Rowe further commented on the Kindness Challenge and how it is making a difference. Mrs. Gonczy tagged on and thanked all administrators for the updates and their work with the kids.