STATEHOUSE — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) recently awarded Goodland a $600,000 federal grant to improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure, said State Senator Rick Niemeyer (R-Lowell).
Goodland is one of 24 communities to receive a portion of $15.3 million that was recently awarded through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program.
This funding will be used to replace 3,200 lineal feet of failing water lines and install nine new fire hydrants.
“Ensuring water infrastructure is up to date is vital for the well-being of Hoosiers,” Niemeyer said. “I am pleased to see local leaders have utilized this program and look forward to seeing the positive long-term impact these projects will have in our community.”
The second round of the 2020 CDBG program begins Aug. 24, with proposals due Sept. 24 and final applications due Nov. 20. For more information, visit www.in.gov/ocra/cdbg.htm.