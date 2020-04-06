KENTLAND — Newton County Treasurer Teri Knowles would like to remind taxpayers the first installment of taxes will be due on Monday, May 11.
There are a few changes this year that the Treasurer’s Office would like to point out.
The state has made changes to the layout of your tax statements. If there are any questions, please call or email the office.
We all know there have been many changes due to the coronavirus. Even though the taxes are still due May 11th, the state has waived penalties for 60 days to help out property taxpayers during this time.
For the health of courthouse employees and the public, there will be no walk-ins allowed for the spring installment tax payments. Things may change in the future, so please call the office for updates at 219-474-6081 EXT 1300.
Payments may be made in the following ways:
- Credit card online at www.govpaynow.com, or via phone at 888-604-7888. Fees will apply.
- At local banks (you will have to have your statement for them to accept payment.)
The banks have also been making changes. If the lobby is closed, the banks have agreed to take payments through the drive-thru. Please remember that your statement is required for payment.