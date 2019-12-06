NEWTON COUNTY - In an effort to improve the method of getting information out to the public, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office will attempt to do a video program title ON THE ROAD. The intent of ON THE ROAD is to provide information by video that you otherwise may not read.
The video series will be done in “interview” format. Some videos may be longer than others due to the nature of the information.
"Our videos may be a bit primitive as we don’t have a production crew or an editing room," stated a press release from the Newton County Sheriff's Office. "It is just a way to get information out in a different format."
“We have talked about doing this for some time and there will never be the perfect conditions," said Newton County Sheriff Thomas VanVleet. "We hope the citizens of Newton County will find the information useful and beneficial.”
The first ON THE ROAD video features County Highway Superintendent David Pluimer as he provides information about road plows as winter is now in effect.
To view ON THE ROAD, visit NCSO's Facebook page.