THAYER — The Newton County Sheriff’s Department is seeking a female driver of a blue sedan that may have witnessed a fatal motorcycle crash at approximately 6:49 p.m. Sept. 14 in Thayer.
Police say they do not believe the driver and vehicle were involved in the crash. The driver should contact Deputy Fellmy at 219-474-5661.
Deputies were dispatched to SR 55, north of 1200N in Thayer, IN for a single motorcycle crash where the investigation revealed that Dennis Michael Smolek, 57 of Crown Point, was traveling northbound on SR 55 on his 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle and ran off the road for unknown reasons when exiting the first curve.
Smolek was transported to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Crown Point, Indiana where he succumbed to his injuries.
Assisting agencies were Newton County Dispatch, Newton County EMS, Lincoln Township Fire Department, Indiana State Police, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, and Lake County Coroner.