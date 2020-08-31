GOODLAND — According to the bylaws of the Newton County REMC, it is the duty of the Board of Directors to appoint a committee on nominations consisting of not less than five (5) nor more than ten (10) members who shall be selected so as to give equitable representation on the committee to the representative districts from which directors are to be elected at its annual membership meeting. No officer or member of the Board of Directors shall be appointed a member of such committee.
The committee shall prepare and post at the principal office of the cooperative at least twenty (20) days before the annual membership meeting a list of nominations for directors, but any fifteen (15) or more members may make other nominations in writing over their signatures not less than fifteen (15) days prior to the annual membership meeting and the Secretary shall post at the same place where the list of nominations made by the committee is posted.
The Newton County REMC Board of Directors appointed the following members to serve on the nominating committee:
- Kent Blake
- Damon Laffoon
- Pamella Molter
- Dave Pettet
- Larry Payne
- Gary Cooper
- Matt Carlson