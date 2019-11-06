KENTAND - The Newton County REMC will hold its Annual Meeting of Members on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at South Newton High School beginning at 10:00 AM Central Standard Time.
Officers and employees will give reports of the past year’s business.
An election of three directors will be held. The following members have been nominated by a committee on nominations:
- Iroquois Township - Roy Cooper
- Jefferson(S. Of US 24)-York-Parrish Grove Townships - Mark Jefvert
- Carpenter-Newton-Jordan-Townships - H. Michael Cooley
Following the election of directors, there will be entertainment, door prizes and lunch.