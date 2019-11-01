Recycling is a way to help reduce ecological footprints and to reuse materials and convert into something new or to use again in the original form or with minimal alteration. Did you know that recycling one ton of plastic bottles can save the equivalent energy usage of a two person household for one year?
The following are tips for best recycle practice at our Newton County sites:
- Recyclable items should be – EMPTY CLEAN DRY
- Cardboard boxes should be FLATTENED
- Recyclable items placed in containers should be inside CLEAR/TRANSPARENT bags or loose
- NO construction materials or food
Refer to list below for ACCEPTED and NON-RECYCABLE items:
The following items are ACCEPTED:
- Paper (staples okay)
- Corrugated/Smooth-Cardboard/FLATTENED
- Magazines
- Ream Wrappers
- Newspapers
- File Folders
- Junk Mail
- Poster Board
- Phone Books
- Frozen Food Boxes
- Brochures
- Cardboard Boxes/FLATTENED
- Envelopes
- Milk Cartons
- Clear, Green, and Brown Glass Plastics: # 1 – 5 and #7 (NO #6)
- Jars
- Water Bottles
- Take-Out Containers
- Aluminum Beverage Cans
- Soda Bottles
- Steel
- Food Cans
- Milk Jugs
The following items are NON-RECYCLABLE:
- Aerosol Cans
- Stickers & Address Labels
- Shredded Paper
- Styrofoam
- Aluminum Foil
- Tissue, Paper Towels, or Napkins
- Batteries
- Mirrors and/or Ceramics
- Food Waste
- Construction Materials
For additional information on recycling in Newton County, please contact recycling@newtoncounty.in.gov.