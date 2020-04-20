BROOK — Four Newton County fire departments were alerted to a residential structure in Beaver City Sunday, April 19.
At around 5:02 p.m. Brook-Iroquois Township firefighters were the first to be alerted to the fire at 1017 W 625S in the Beaver City community in Newton County’s Washington Township. The residence was owned by Gerald Taylor, who was home at the time of the fire but escaped unharmed.
Thirteen Brook firefighters responded and had the fire under control within 25 minutes of receiving the call. They were assisted at the scene by seven firefighters from both the Morocco and Kentland fire departments. Assistance from Goodland was requested but cancelled after the quick knockdown of the fire.
Brook Fire Chief Kyle D. Conrad believes the fire to be electrical in nature and was confined to the home’s attic. The damage is estimated at $40,000 but the home is repairable. Also assisting at the scene was Newton County EMS and Newton County Sheriff’s Department. One Brook firefighter suffered minor injuries at the scene. Brook firefighters were on the scene less than 90 minutes.