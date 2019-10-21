KENTLAND — Newton County Treasurer Teri Knowles would like to remind taxpayers the second installment of taxes will be due on Nov. 12, 2019
The treasurer’s office will be closed on Monday, Nov. 11th in observance of veteran’s day. The treasurer’s office is open Monday thru Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Taxes may also be paid at your local banks, (please have your statement with you) or sent to the treasurer’s office at 201 N 3rd St. Kentland, in 47951.
Payments postmarked Nov.12th are considered on time payments.
You are also able to pay by credit card in the office or online at: www.govpaynow.com use the information on the back of your statement.
If you have any questions please come to the office or call: (888)663-9866 or 219-474-6081 ext 1300.