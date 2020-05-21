KENTLAND — The Newton County Fair Board recently announced that they are, at this time, continuing with the 2020 fair preparations.
"We are trying hard to make the best decision for our community. We hope to continue with the events and activities we organize and manage, such as: the Big Bounce Fun House Amusements, Grandstand Events, Free Stage entertainment, Earth Night, Antique Tractor Barn, Pedal Tractor Pull, and Open Shows," stated a press release from the fair board. "Please remember, that the Newton County Pun’kin Vine Fair works with Purdue Extension Newton County (4-H) to put on the fair. At this time, Newton County 4H is making a plan for the 2020 fair. What that will look like is still to be determined."
A fair book will not be mailed out this year due to the uncertainties in the schedule. Please keep posted to the fair's Facebook page and to its website, www.newtoncountyfair.com for all updated information.