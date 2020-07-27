NEWTON COUNTY — The Newton County Extension Homemakers play an important role in local children going back to school. Each year, backpacks filled with all grade level’s necessary supplies are filled and distributed to the local elementary and middle schools, as well as, organizations that assist students of families in special situations.
Thanks to a grant received through the Newton County Drug Free Coalition, donations from individual townships, and the Newton County Extension Homemakers organization, backpacks and supplies are available for children who might not be able to start school prepared from each individual school.
A big thank you also to Newton County Extension Homemakers; Pat Murphy, Sue Murphy, Maxine Dyer, Pat Boldman, Linda Sullivan, Mary Hanley and high school student, Hope Churchill, as well as, retired teachers; Susie Mayhew, Sandy Dewing, Joan Hayes, Mary Molter and Beth Turnpaugh who helped acquire funding, purchase and organize materials, sew face masks and/or deliver filled backpacks.