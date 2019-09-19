INDIANAPOLIS - The Newton County Enterprise took top honors in the 2019 Hoosier State Press Association Better Newspaper Contest with its special section titled Celebrating Art & Music Education.
The first-place award for special sections went to The Newton County Enterprise editor Gregory Myers during the recent awards banquet The Nest in Greenwood, south of Indianapolis.
“The Hoosier State Press Association Foundation Better Newspaper Contest recognizes the excellent journalism practiced in Indiana,” HSPA Executive Director Steve Key said. “At a time when journalism’s importance in our democracy is being challenged, the awards remind readers of the excellent role newspapers play in serving as the voice of a community.”
The Newton County Enterprise competed in Division I non-dailies less than 2,500 circulation — the largest contingent of newspapers in Indiana.
The award-winning special section showcased feature articles about Fine Arts programs in at South Newton, North Newton, Tri-County, Rensselaer Central, Kankakee Valley, and Covenant Christian.
"It was great to be able to highlight these students and programs, who often don't get the headlines and news coverage they deserve," said Myers. "While often Fine Arts education is the first on the chopping block due to budget cuts, it was refreshing to see some many programs, students and educators thriving at our local schools."
Myers credits the first place award to a team effort among several other newspaper offices of Kankakee Valley Publishing.
"Without the great content, not only from here in Newton County, but articles from the Rensselaer Republican, the Kankakee Valley Post-News, and the Monticello Herald Journal, the section would not have been as great," added Myers. "The subject topic also made it easy to be creative with the design elements of the section. It was actually fun to design the cover and the individual pages."
Another special section that appeared in the Newton County Enterprise, a World War I commemorative issue, received a third-place award.
“We are so pleased to be recognized as some of the best local newspapers for our journalism and marketing options in Indiana," said Greg Perrotto, Kankakee Valley Publishing Publisher. "It really shows the hard work that everyone has put toward continuing to provide a high-quality community newspaper in print and online for our readers and the business community. We certainly would not have been able to make this possible without the continued support of our local subscribers, readers, and advertisers. These awards ultimately show that the Newton County Enterprise and the Indiana Spirit are the best local resources for local news and local marketing options in Newton County and the surrounding communities," said Perrotto.