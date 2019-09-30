MOROCCO — For the second consecutive year the majority of Newton County employees will see a pay increase after action by the Newton County Council Sept. 24.
At the final 2020 budget hearing of the year, the council approved a 50 cent raise to all hourly full-time and part-time employees except for the sheriff’s deputies, who received an additional 5 percent raise this year. Salaried employees will receive an additional $1,040, which also applies to all elected officials except for the council and the Newton County Commissioners—the council voted for no raise for those two boards.
The pay increase was approved 5-2 with council members Pat Mulligan, Tim Lohr, Scott Carlson, Michael Mark, and David Atkinson voted for the increase, while Abbey Rossiter and Scott McCord voted no.
“I’m for a raise but I would like to go department by department first,” said Rossiter. “There are a lot of gaps in pay that I would like us to look at. We are working on a pay matrix but it is not in effect yet.”
McCord wanted a 5 percent raise for all county employees instead of the 50 cents.
The council also approved revised budgets from the highway department after their original budgets projected a deficit of over $1.3 million in the county’s motor vehicle highway fund.
The revised budgets included reducing road improvements by $1 million and moving $677,000 of expenses to the landfill fund for a year.
Highway Superintendent David Pluimer said he had $1 million in road improvements in two different budgets and one of them was not needed.
“Now that I understand the numbers this won’t happen again,” said Plumier.
In related action, the council approved the increase of pay for the assistant superintendent to be the same as the general foreman, which breaks down to close to a $6,000 raise.
In other budget news from Sept. 24, the council voted to increase the pay of the field assistant in the Surveyor’s office to first deputy pay but denied the creation of another position.
The council denied the commissioners’ request to create an HR director position at a salary of $100,000.
The council also voted to reduce the pay for the commissioners’ part-time assistant to $7,500, a cut of around $11,000.
“That position was originally put in there to help with the Regional Water and Sewer District but that is no longer the case,” said Carlson.
The final budget hearing came nearly a month after the hearings started in late August. In August, the council approved the majority of budget line items but pushed back decisions on the majority of personnel and payroll issues until they got their projected target numbers from accounting firm Baker Tilly.
Some highlights from the early budget hearings included:
The council informing elected officials and department heads that they will not be approving any additionals in 2020 unless it is for emergencies or unforeseen situations.
The council reduced legal fees county-wide by more than $50,000. According to figures given to the council from the auditor’s office, the county’s legal fees have been more than $3 million a year since 2014. Over that time, the council stated that legal fees from the Ryan Law Office have increased from $142,125 in 2014 to more than $270,000 last year. “We need to go to flat rates for all of our attorneys,” said Mark.
The council approved $400,000 for the economic development commission’s business development fund but asked for better communication and reporting. “When we approved the big increase last year, we asked for quarterly reports but I didn’t see any of those this year,” said Rossiter. “The commission was created by the council and can be dissolved by the council,” said Mark. “I always see you at the commissioners’ meetings, but we requested quarterly reports and you should provide that.”