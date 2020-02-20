MOROCCO - When Newton County made a change in its health insurance on Nov. 18 for the upcoming year, numerous employees expressed concerns about losing Anthem as a provider and going with ELAP Services.
ELAP partners with employers who seek to reduce their self-insured healthcare costs. ELAP states they establish reasonable claim limits and audit all provider claims.
The concerns and fears of the numerous county employees have become reality for many over the first 50-plus days of the insurance change.
Those frustrations and complaints made its way to the Newton County Commissioners' meeting Feb. 18.
Bill Sylvester of Apex Benefits, which is the broker/consultant for the new type of insurance, was at the meeting bringing quotes for short-term and long-term disability insurance. However, no action was taken on the quotes because Commissioners Mickey Read and Tim Drenth did not know about the inquiry, and Commissioner Kyle Conrad was not at the board meeting.
That did allow for several county employees to question Sylvester about the insurance change in which some called a "nightmare."
Newton County Auditor Tami Jackson said that she was aware that some employees have been having issues with the change, while others are having no issues at all. "It is hit or miss so far," said Jackson.
Several employees who were in attendance Feb. 18 said that they have been told by their physicians that the healthcare costs would need to be paid upfront because they did not recognize the insurance.
"My biggest fear coming into this was that I wanted to keep my doctor," said Maintenance Director John Hivley. "They would not accept this insurance, they had never heard of it, and I didn't even know who my insurance was through at first."
After several attempts, Hivley said that his physician told him since he had been a patient for a long time that his card would be accepted.
"We are employees here, we don't have time to deal with all of these issues (to get our insurance accepted our or claims paid)," added Hivley. "This is not working out and it has not been a smooth operation like we were told it was going to be."
Late last year after the commissioners voted to change the insurance, Commissioner Conrad said that there would be no coverage changes and "the only difference is in how the claims are paid."
The commissioners also claimed the insurance change will mean significant cost savings.
"With new insurance, we know there can be issues," said Sylvester of Apex Benefits. "It's confusing but if we can get them to file the insurance, the county will pay it. It is a process and it will get easier, you are just not there yet. In time you will save money out of your own pocket."
That hasn't been the case so far for many county employees.
"I'm a diabetic and I haven't had a single prescription paid for by (this new) insurance," said 911 Director Jim Large.
Commissioners Read and Drenth both agreed that more meetings need to be held between county employees who are having issues and Apex.
Any employee who has had trouble with the new insurance is supposed to let the Auditor's Office know.
In other county matters, Highway Department Superintendent Dave Pluimer informed the commissioners that one of his employees, Matt Beasley, has left the department for another job. He also added that Beasley had eight hours of personal time and eight hours of vacation time left when we quit and that he did leave on short notice.
The commissioners voted 2-0 to deny paying those hours to the former employee.
Pluimer also added that his department has been busy with the past two snowfalls but that work takes a beating out of their snowplows. "We need to get on some type of a rotation," said Pluimer.