KENTLAND — Public screening and access to Newton County courts have entered Phase 2 of its Operations Plan based on the guidelines from the Indiana Supreme Court.
The Newton Circuit and Superior Courts enacted this plan to establish rules, guidelines, and procedures that will allow them to work towards resuming all count operations.
“We fell pretty safe as a community but the courts still need to take caution because we will have hearings with visitors from all over,” said Circuit Court Judge Jeryl Leach. “We have already had people try to enter the courthouse that have said they have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19. We fell the screening is working and we will continue to do so. Our priority is to ensure the safety of our court staff, other courthouse employees, as well as our visitors.”
The plan has been developed with the input of local and state officials and is driven by local community health data and trends. The goal of the plan is to address public health and safety concerns as the courts return to “full capacity”.
The courts will continue to consult with local health professionals to determine whether appropriate criteria have been met before the courts move ahead to subsequent next phases. Those criteria include:
Symptoms: whether there has been COVID- 1l confirmed or suspected cases in the courthouse and the degree to which such occurrence has been addressed through deep cleaning of exposed areas and applicable quarantine actions have been taken.
Community Cases: the general trajectory of documented local cases.
Health System Capacity: the extent to which local and regional health care facilities, during the period at issue, are able to treat those contracting the virus and/or those presenting concerning symptoms.
Gathering of individuals in the courthouse shall be limited pursuant to Supreme Court orders, County Commissioners’ orders, and the Governor’s Executive Orders. The Judges and other elected officials/department heads shall provide for social distancing between individuals and employees.
This includes, but is not limited to, the use of signs, contact barriers, entrance limits, and specialized hours. Social distancing of at least 6 feet between individuals shall be enforced throughout the courthouse.
As a result of limiting the number of individuals in the courthouse at any given time and the necessity to clean between visitors, there may be times when those visiting the courthouse will be required to wait in their cars. Everyone will be required to enter through the courthouse front door and go through the security area. At this point in time, the security officer may inform visitors that there is a delay requiring them to wait in their car or in another place outside the courthouse. The security guard will take a cell phone number and call when it is appropriate for the person waiting to enter the courthouse. If the visitor does not have a cell phone, they will be advised by the security officer to check back in regular intervals.
Litigants, their attorneys, witnesses, and the general public will have limited discretion to move about the courthouse. Upon entering the courthouse, all individuals will be directed to the appropriate portion of the courthouse so that they may conduct their business. There shall be no gathering in common areas or waiting areas outside of your designated area of the courthouse. This includes the countertop area on the top floor of the courthouse immediately outside the Circuit Court courtroom. All those appearing for court business shall proceed to the courtroom and be seated in the appropriate seating area. Court staff will assist individuals with reaching the appropriate area.
Once in the appropriate area, all those entering the courthouse shall remain in that area until preparing to leave the courthouse or unless otherwise directed by appropriate staff.
Phase Two
Judges will begin to significantly increase court proceedings during this phase. Remote hearings will continue to be used and the court will continue to promote public access when appropriate.
Restrictions regarding the number of people allowed access to the courthouse will start to decrease, however, social distancing efforts shall continue The number of people accompanying litigants to the courtrooms may increase, but the judges retain discretion to limit numbers based on safety concerns during this phase.
All individuals entering the courthouse are encouraged t0 continue to practice good hygiene by doing the following:
- Wash hands with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially after touching frequently used items or surfaces
- Avoid touching your face
- Sneeze or cough into a tissue or the inside of your elbow
- Frequently disinfect used items and surfaces
- Strongly encourage using face coverings while in public
- Maintain 6-foot separation and other social distancing measures
Anyone testing positive for the COVID-l 9 vims, or being exposed to someone testing positive for the COVID-l9 virus, shall not enter the courthouse until they have reported the same to courthouse security, court staff, an elected official located in the courthouse, or a department head located in the courthouse (depending on the reason for the individuals visit to the courthouse) and has been cleared by a medical provider to have contact with other individuals.
The Newton County Courts presently have no jury trials set until July of 2020. Once restrictions for conducting jury trials are lifted, and prior to beginning Phase Three of this plan (August 1, 2020), the Courts intend to use the two available jury rooms and a large conference room in the basement of the Courthouse for the congregation of potential jurors. The Courts intend to schedule time slots for potential jurors to report for selection so as to permit social distancing in each of the rooms and to observe any other precautionary measures for health and safety. When trials requiring thirteen jurors are required, these same measures will be observed. Where trials requiring six jurors are required, the Courts may use fewer rooms and time slots yet observe all other precautionary measures.
Before proceeding to Phase 3 on or after August 1, the Courts will coordinate with local public health officials and re-evaluate criteria to ensure:
- Readiness to progress to the next Phase
- There is no need to implement additional social distancing measures based upon the resurgence of infections in the local area