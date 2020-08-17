MOROCCO – Longtime Newton County Council attorney James “Jim” Reed was remembered for his service and dedication to the board at the first council meeting since his passing.
Reed passed away on July 26, 2020, at the age of 59 and was also the Chief Deputy for the Prosecuting Attorney.
“We are going to miss Jim and his longtime service,” said Council President Scott Carlson. “He was dedicated to his service to the council and helped each and every one of us.”
To get through the rest of the year, the council hired Linda Harris as legal counsel on an hourly basis at its Aug. 14, 2020 meeting.
“I would be honored,” said Harris. “I would welcome the opportunity to fulfill the tenure of Jim Reed for the rest of the year.”
“I think Linda will be a great asset for us,” added Council Vice President Michael Mark.
Just a few days before the start of 2021 budget hearings, the council discussed the financial trend of the county. Councilmember Pat Mulligan reported that the county’s gross assessed valuation was down $70 million ($910 million) in 2020 compared to 2019 ($980 million). Carlson added that landfill revenue is also trending down and is already $400,000 less than what was received at this point last year.
“We have to plan for the future with declining revenue,” said Mark.
Assessor Kristen Hoskins added that assessed valuation for next year is around $15 million less than it was this year and that is mostly because of the drop in agriculture assessment.
Hoskins added that her office saw an increase of $39 million in residential assessment in Lake Township but that didn’t make up for the drop overall.
The council also discussed briefly the status of the county’s broadband project. Josh Yoder came before the council asking how long will it be before anything is started and whether or not he should wait for that project or find another option for reliable internet for his home.
The council informed Yoder that the project has not been approved yet and is still probably at least a year away from any phase being completed.
“We know how imperative it is to have reliable internet now,” said Mark. “We will be having a meeting soon to see where we are moving forward.”
In other action, The council approved a $200,000 additional from the Highway Department out of the Cum Bridge Fund to repair six bridges that were impacted by the recent flooding.
The council also approved an $11,000 additional from the Newton County Commissioners to pay for the electrical project at the fairgrounds that went over budget.