MOROCCO — Members of the Newton County Fair Board discussed several financial related items with the Newton County Council March 13.
Fair Board President Shane Storey updated the council on plans to tie all four septic systems at the fairgrounds together into one larger more efficient system. Storey added that if they seek bids soon, the system could be in effect for 2021.
The county council informed the fair board members to go get bids and bring those bids to the Newton County Commissioners to move forward with the project.
Storey also talked about concerns he has heard about not having a carnival at the fair.
“It is harder and harder to keep people coming to the grandstands and to go on the rides,” said Storey. “We have looked very hard in trying to find a carnival for Newton County but have been unsuccessful. They are not interested because of our size.”
Plan B that the fair board came up with was continuing with the Bounce House attractions while also bringing five different rides for various age groups to the fair.
With the cost for room and board for the workers, it was estimated at around $50,000 to go with that option.
“There is not much at the fair that we make money on,” added Storey. “We can continue with Bounce House but as a fair board, we can’t pay for the rides. But this is our only option for rides at the fair for the next couple of years. This is a last-minute option for a carnival.”
Fair Board Treasurer Drake Babcock added they sold just under $10,000 in tickets for the Bounce House last year, while it cost a little more than $26,000 to have the attractions
Councilmember Michael Mark said he is in favor of covering that cost as a way of supporting kids and providing a service to the community.
“(The cost) is worth it to me to keep our county fair and to keep people coming to it,” added Mark.
As for more use of the fairgrounds year-round, Storey told the council that the fair board has received interest in hosting a fall demolition derby, been approached to do a go-kart race, as well as doing a farmer’s market.
“There are things we are working on to make use of the fairgrounds as well as increase revenue,” said Storey.
The council said they were not opposed to the plan and asked the fair board to go in front of the commissioners to move forward with the project.
In other news from the meeting, the council tabled a $140,000 additional appropriations request from the commissioners for the highway department to construct a new building to house their pure salt.
Highway Superintendent Dave Plumier said that the current salt shed has some serious issues and they will have nowhere to house their pure salt once that shed is torn down.
“It’s being held together by chains,” said Plumier. “The new building can also be used for more than just holding salt.”
Mark asked Plumier why this request was not in his budget for this year.
“The building has had issues for years now, why are you just now asking for money,” Mark asked. “This wasn’t advertised so we can’t take action on it today anyway.”
Plumier was visibly upset when the questions were asked.
“I’m not going to sit here and be told why I didn’t do this or do that,” said Plumier.
‘You are not being told, you are being asked,” replied Mark. “You have asked for more money than any other department head over the years.”
Plumier went on to respond that he has asked for a lot of money because his trucks and equipment are falling apart.
“I’m very efficient with our money,” said Plumier. ‘I wouldn’t be asking for the money if it wasn’t needed.”
The discussion then turned to the missing $2.3 million from the county’s bridge bonds. Plumier says according to the records he could find, there should be $2.3 million in the construction account, but currently, there is nothing.
“We already owe $500,000 to one vendor and other bills are coming in,” added Plumier.
The council authorized its President, Scott Carlson, and attorney James Reed, to reach out to the commissioners’ president and county attorney to discuss hiring Baker Tilley to audit the bridge bonds to locate the missing money.
Plumier concluded that he thinks the funds were possibly used for a federal bridge project but the reimbursement didn’t come back to the bridge bonds account.