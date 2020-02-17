MOROCCO — $8.4 million — that’s the estimated price tag for the proposed water and sewer project in Roselawn.
Newton County Commissioner Tim Drenth, who was serving in his role as a member of the Newton County Regional Water and Sewer District, along with Wessler Engineering presented the estimated costs to the County Council Feb. 14.
The estimates include running a sewer line from the district’s new plant up to the area of Lincoln Elementary and the spot for a proposed 90-unit residential development. The sewer portion of the costs is estimated at $5.5 million, while the drinking water supply, treatment, and distribution project have an estimate of $2.95 million.
The water part of the project calls for locating wells on land currently owned by the Newton County Park Board along the intersection of CR 400 and SR 10.
Drenth added that the preliminary plans call for two shallow wells (less than 100 feet) and that this project is designed to serve the school and the new proposed development only, but it will be built so that expansion can be done easily. Drenth added “My only purpose of doing this project would be to serve those potential 90 lots,” said Drenth. “It is the same deal as the sewer and water plant that was (recently) built, it was built for what was coming in (at Fair Oaks Farms).”
Drenth would go on to state that the engineering estimates were only informational items for the council and the district is not yet asking for money.
“I do need to know if there is interest (from the council) or not,” said Drenth.
When asked if the district is asking for a loan or a grant, Drenth responded, “to pay it back will destroy the sewer rates up there. It would have to be grants.”
The council members had various views of the project.
“I think it is a good project and I believe there is a need for it, but I would be reluctant to fund the whole thing,” said Council President Scott Carlson. “I think the future users should have some skin in the game. My vision would be a combination of grant and loan.”
“I was surprised with how many people were favorable of it,” Councilmember David Atkinson said of Lincoln Township residents. I think the tide is turning in Lincoln Township and there is a sentiment to incorporate there.”
When asked her feelings about the project, councilmember Abbey Rossiter of Roselawn said this wasn’t a project she was excited about.
“I feel we are pushing this just for one development and I have a lot of concerns,” said Rossiter.
Councilmember Pat Mulligan added that there is no doubt that future growth along SR 10 is possible and something he would support but he thinks it should be up to the people who live there to make that decision if they want it. “Let them decide,” said Mulligan.
“Who would head that up, there is no leadership up there,” answered Drenth.
Mulligan responded by saying this would open “Pandora’s Box” for all the corporated towns to start looking at expanding infrastructure past their boundaries and asking for the county to pay for it.
When asked why the developer needs this infrastructure when other subdivisions are going up without it, Drenth said it is because of the size of the lots.
“These would be smaller lots with more dense housing, like townhomes and duplexes, that could not be built without water and sewer there,” said Drenth.
Carlson asked Drenth to go back to the Newton County Regional Water and Sewer District and talk about different funding options.