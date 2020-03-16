MOROCCO — Prior to the March 13 Newton County Council meeting a proposal regarding salaries had been agreed to by Circuit Court Judge Jeryl Leach, Superior Court Judge Daniel Molter and a couple of members of the county council.
However, that proposal quickly changed March 13 as Judge Molter announced he had changed his mind on the proposal, resulting in Judge Leach to immediately leave the meeting.
The root of the issue is the difference in salary between the two courts that have been in existence since 2014 after an agreement was reached between the council and Judge Molter following a mandate that was issued by the judge to the council.
Molter’s mandate came in after the council changed the salary structure in 2010 that allowed Judge Leach to make both of his workers, a court administrator, and a court reporter to make the same salary.
That change made Molter’s court reporter make more than any of the court workers, while his court administrator made less than the two employees in the Circuit Court.
“I was assured that it would be rectified but three years later and it had not been addressed,” said Molter. “I was forced to take legal action. Now I have learned that members of the council and the Circuit Judge are working together to address my court reporter’s salary after Mary Madison retires. Apparently, it is the view of this council that you do not trust me to do what is best for my own court.”
Molter went on to state that this issue of reducing the court reporter’s salary after Madison’s retirement has been causing him untold problems and stress.
The council denied that they have been working with Judge Leach to address the salary but did state that they wanted to talk to both judges before making any decisions.
“We have never questioned the quality of your court,” said council President Scott Carlson. “We sought to seek common ground between the two courts.”
Councilmember Tim Lohr added that the goal of having discussions with both judges was to address the issue of replacing someone with 25 plus years of experience with someone with no prior court experience at the same salary.
“If the two courts don’t agree with our solution, we would be facing a mandate from one or both of you,” added councilmember Michal Mark. “We are just trying to find a solution both courts along with the prosecutor can agree to.”
Molter told the council that he believes his new court reporter should stay at the same salary because his court has to work at a much faster pace and it has nothing to do with her experience.
“We have more volume of work with less of a time period to do it,” added Molter.
Currently, the salary for the two Circuit Court employees is at $36,550, while in the Superior Court the reporter makes $40,555 and the court administrator makes $36,550.
Lohr asked Molter if he would consider reducing his court reporter to $38,000 and the judge answered he would not.
“I have to rebuild this court (due to retirements) and I have to do it quickly,” said Molter. “If you leave my budget alone you won’t be getting a mandate from me. If my salaries are changed, then we will have a problem.”
Molter then added that he thinks all of the court employees should be making $40,555 but that he would keep his court administrator at the current salary until proven.
Carlson concluded that no matter what the council decides they could be facing a mandate from one of the courts.
The council said this decision will need to be discussed further and they were not making any changes today.
A special council meeting has been set for Wednesday to continue discussions on the issue.