MOROCCO - The Newton County Council approved another incentive with hopes of keeping its law enforcement personnel in the county.
The council unanimously approved a $5,000 retention bonus for new Newton Sheriff Deputies when they reach their 5-year work anniversary.
The bonus goes into effect in 2020 and grandfathers in current deputies who have not yet reached their 5-year mark with the department.
Councilmember Michael Mark said that members of the council have been in talks with the sheriff's department on ways to keep some of its younger deputies.
"I am all for this," said Councilmember Abbey Rossiter. "This bonus can be used as a way to attract new officers as well retain them here in Newton County."
In other news,
Holly Porter, Director of Newton County Community Services informed the council that she had reached out to the Newton County Commissioners about a larger than anticipated bill from the landfill for $43,429 to dispose of materials from their recent building demolitions.
"Our engineer thought we would get a substantial discount from the landfill and we did not," said Porter.
Council President Scott Carlson replied saying "I always thought the county should have been more involved in this project (referring to NCCS raising funds and going after grants for a new building)."
Carlson went to say that the commissioners have money in their emergency fund and that would be the quickest way to pay the bill.
"I think they would be supportive to take care of that," added Carlson.
The council passed a motion to support NCCS asking the commissioners to pay the bill from its emergency funds.
It was also reported that in years past the landfill had usually took care of building demolition materials from communities and county organizations for free or at a very large discount, but that is not the case anymore with new management out there.
The council told Porter that if the emergency funds are not approved by the commissioners to pay the bill to come back to them in January with an additional request.
The Town of Morocco came before the council asking for a $500,000 grant for much needed improvements to the town's water tower.
Bob Gonczy, Morocco Town Council President, informed the council that the water tower was built with plans of developing an industrial park that never came to fruition and the water tower is oversized.
"In the winter it freezes and there is significant ice damage inside the tower," said Gonczy.
The grant would pay top repair the tower and also put in a mixer to help prevent it from freezing in the future and also improve water quality.
Gonczy also told the council that the town has applied for the Office of Community and Rural Affairs grant unsuccessfully several times.
"I am personally in support of the project," said councilmember Mark. "I have asked the town a ton of questions already."
The council could not actually approve the grant request at its Dec. 13 meeting but gave the town its full support that it would pass in January when an additional request came be advertised.