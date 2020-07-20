MOROCCO — Funding for needed repairs to the George Ade Memorial Health Care Center and discussion over part-time help in the Recorder’s Office highlighted the Newton County Council meeting on July 10.
The council approved a $110,000 additional request from the Maintenance Department for repairs to the George Ade Memorial Health Care Center with the money coming out of the GHSF Fund. Money from that fund comes from the Medicaid reimbursement program for being the “operator” of the care center.
“The building has been neglected for a lot of years,” said Maintenance Director John Hivley. “All of the wood is rotting, and the awnings are dropping. Everything is falling apart. It needs concrete work, woodwork, new siding, and doors replaced.”
Hivley also added that the building needs a new roof but money from that would have to come from a different funding request. He informed the council that the roof was put on 11 years ago but has had issues for many years.
“The new roof was put over the old roof and wasn’t done correctly,” said Maintenance. “We just got involved with the building for maintenance a few years ago, before that the care center was handing it.”
The council approved the request by a unanimous vote 7-0.
A request from Recorder Janice Wilson for a salary amendment for a new part-time position was denied by the council by the same 7-0 vote.
The council informed Wilson that the creation of that position was specifically for the period of her training and when her deputy was out on Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA).
“It wasn’t supposed to be a permanent part-time position,” said Councilmember Michael Mark. “
The council did approve a $1,000 transfer to the part-time line item to cover a negative balance but voted down the salary amendment looking to establish the permanent part-time position for the office.
In other news, the Highway Department asked for $200,000 in landfill money to cover for the loss of money coming in from the state.
The Highway Department stated to the council that since they are receiving less in disbursements from the state that they may not have all the money for the road improvements they have already planned for this year, which includes fixing a 4-mile stretch on 600 N that they incorrectly tried to fix before.
“The cost doesn’t bother me, I just want to see it done right this time,” said Council President Scott Carlson.
The request was approved 4-3 with Carlson, David Atkinson, Mick Vanderwall, and Tim Lohr all voting yes, while Mark, Abbey Rossiter, and Pat Mulligan voted no because they didn’t think just resurfacing it would fix the main issue.
In other action, the council approved a $5,000 funding request from the EMA to purchase Stop the Bleed training materials and kits to train school and county officials.
The council also approved a $50,000 funding request from the Highway Department for the maintenance and repairs of four of their older trucks.