MOROCCO — Following action by the Newton County Council at a special meeting on March 18, the issue regarding salaries for the employees in the Superior and Circuit courts appears to be over.
The council voted to set all four positions, the two court administrators and the two court reporters, at the same salary of $38,493 which breaks down to $21.15 an hour for a 35-hour workweek.
The move increases the two Circuit Court salaries and the court administrator’s position in the Superior Court by $1,943, while it decreases the court reporter’s salary in the Superior Court by $2,062 following the March 20 retirement of Mary Madison.
“This will get both courts back to the same amount, plus the employees who have been there longer will get more at the end of the year because of longevity pay,” said Council President Scott Carlson.
The council wanted to make a decision that didn’t result in a mandate from one of the courts that was also fair based on time served to the county by the employees.
“It seems reasonable to me that when you have a new person to start them off at a lower salary than what was being made by the previous employee who has been there many years,” said Councilmember Pat Mulligan. “Then you work them up as they gain experience.”
Circuit Court Judge Jeryl Leach informed the council that he would not object to all the employees making the same amount.
“There is a lot going on in our country right now,” said Leach. “What it comes down to for us is a salary that will keep and attract people for our positions. It is hard to keep qualified employees.”
Superior Court Judge Daniel Molter told the council at their previous meeting that as long as they left his budget alone everything would be ok. However, he too seemed to be ok with the council’s decision and was the first one to bring up paying all the court employees the same at the March 18 meeting.
“We took no action last Friday (March 13) and we wanted to get both judges in the same room and get this resolved,” said Carlson. “I put a lot of thought into this since last Friday. Comments were made that I took as if you (Molter) didn’t think we trusted you enough to let you run your own courtroom. That is just not the case. We also have a lot of experience here on the council. We all are elected to run this county financially to the best of our ability. We do need to keep personal feelings out of it and vote the way we think is best for the people of this county despite the threat of legal action.”
The salary motion was approved 7-0 by the county council.