MOROCCO — Newton County Community Services has been chosen to receive $3,831.00 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in Newton County.
The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and, United Way Worldwide.
The local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
A local board made up of County Trustees, Children’s Division, United Methodist Church, United Way, and The American Red Cross will determine how the funds awarded to Newton County Community Services are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
- 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government
- 2) be eligible to receive Federal funds
- 3) have an accounting system
- 4) practice nondiscrimination
- 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs
- 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
Newton County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with Newton County Community Services participating. These agencies were responsible for providing rental, mortgage, utility assistance, and emergency food pantries to the residents of Newton County.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Holly Porter, Executive Director at Newton County Community Services 108 E State St Morocco or call 219-285-2246 for an application. The deadline for applications to be received is June 18th, 2020.