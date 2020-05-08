KENTLAND — The Newton County Commissioners at their May 4 discussed and approved plans to start resuming normal county operations over the next few weeks.
"While this hinges upon any future executive orders by our governor, we are acting on what has currently been decreed," stated President of the Board of Commissioners Kyle Conrad in an email to all county employees.
The first phase of the plan is bringing back employees to county offices. Effective May 11, 2020, the county will call back all work-at-home employees except those over age 65 or with compromised health conditions. Their return on May 11 is voluntary, stated the email.
Starting May 18, 2020, all employees should be returning to work, including those over age 65 or with compromised health conditions according to the county's plan.
"Department heads and or supervisors who have employees with issues that may make their return difficult or not feasible are asked to contact us to discuss a possible alternative," Conrad stated.
The county offices will remain closed to the public through May 18, except for those making appointments and passing the required screening.
"Over the course of the next couple of weeks, maintenance will be installing plexiglass barriers on counters in all offices where it is feasible, Conrad added. "If you are in need of hand sanitizers, please let maintenance or Ray Chambers know. The commissioners will address further loosening of current restrictions at our May 18 meeting. While nothing has been decided, I think it is safe to say we hope to be back open to the public shortly after our May 18 meeting as long as safeguards are in place."