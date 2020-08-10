KENTLAND — The issue of wearing a mask inside the Newton County Courthouse appeared to ruffle some feathers among a couple of County Commissioners.
At their Aug. 3 meeting, the commissioners asked Circuit Court Judge Jeryl Leach to speak on why he asked the front entrance security to not allow anyone to enter without wearing face guards.
“I think there is some disagreement of opinion on the policy at the front door for people wearing masks,” said Commissioner Kyle Conrad.
Judge Leach informed the commissioners that when the governor came out with his executive order on masks that is when he asked the front security to abide by that order.
“I know that there are a lot of people around the state that disagree with that order, myself being one of them, but I swore an oath to uphold the law and the governor’s decision at this point has the effect of law — whether we like it or don’t like it,” said Leach. “I’m going to enforce it, so I notified the security officers.”
Conrad answered quickly with his disagreement. “I don’t concur with that and I don’t know that you should have necessarily done that without consulting us because there are a lot of activities in that building that are not court-related. I’m not going to make anyone do something that I’m not doing, and I walk in here (the courthouse) all the time without a mask.”
Judge Leach told Conrad that it is his right to disagree with it, “but the order has the effect of law. It may be disputed but it hasn’t been overturned. No one has filed an injunction in my court, so it’s still a law.”
Conrad went on to state “If we are that concerned about this, we need to lock the place back up. I would do that before I force people to wear a mask.”
“The courts can’t close,” responded Leach. “We would have to be open by appointment then. If that is your prerogative... seems kind of odd. My personal opinion has to take a back seat to what the law is.”
Judge Leach added that masks are offered to anyone at the front door who does not have one.
“I will have to give that some thought,” Conrad concluded about shutting down the courthouse again.
As of Monday, Aug. 10, the courthouse was still open and following the governor’s executive order pertaining to entering the courthouse with a face guard.
Commissioner Tim Drenth was surprised that the governor’s executive order was so clear to Judge Leach. “I guess I read that order and it wasn’t that clear to me.”
“To say we are going to ignore the executive order, I think that puts us all at risk,” concluded Leach.
In other action, the commissioners voted down a 20-year lease extension with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources for a boat ramp into the Iroquois River near the county fairgrounds.
The lease would allow DNR funds to be used to maintain and improve the boat ramp site while also releasing the agency from any liability.
“Is the DNR emotionally attached to this boat ramp,” Drenth asked? “What if we took it over and we just give it access to Newton County residents. I’m not in the mood to cater to the DNR. I don’t want to sign it.”
Commissioner Conrad commented that he doesn’t see a purpose to the lease and that they didn’t know there was a lease to begin with.
“So do you guys want to own a boat ramp,” asked Conrad?
Drenth asked what shape it is in, and several people in attendance said it is a nice boat ramp. “So it is in good shape, makes sense to take it over,” Drenth added.
After voting to deny the lease extension, Conrad then said, “We now own a boat ramp.”
Wes Zurbrugg, Public Access North Supervisor for DNR, had not heard back from the county about the lease but did tell the Newton County Enterprise that they will probably not take out the boat ramp, but will take down all of DNR’s signage to the river access site.
“Without that lease agreement there will be no funds that we can provide to help maintain or improve the boat ramp,” said Zurbrugg.