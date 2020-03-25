KENTLAND - Given current federal and state guidance to avoid large gatherings in light of the COVID-19 virus and its related public health and safety concerns, the Newton County Commissioners’ have chosen to change the April 14, 2020, Commissioner’s Certificate Sale from a live, in person format, to an online sale.
The public auction will be conducted as an electronic sale under IC 6-1.1-24-2(b)10, at the following web site: www.zeusauction.com beginning on April 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. local time. The properties in the online auction will commence closing at 4:00 p.m. local time on April 17, 2020 at www.zeusauction.com. Each property will have its specific closing time posted on the auction web site.
If you are interested in participating in this public auction, registration information and the procedures you must follow to bid are available online at www.zeusauction.com. In order to participate, you must become a member of the auction web site (www.zeusauction.com). You must read, understand and agree to the rules of sale and payment terms. There is no cost associated with becoming a Zeus Auction member or registering to bid. Once you become a member of the auction web site, you must register specifically for the Newton County auction.
The period to register for the sale begins on March 27, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. and will close April 16, 2020, at noon. If you do not complete the full registration process for the sale you will not be approved to bid on the auction. In addition, please fully read and understand the payment terms for the sale prior to bidding on the auction.