KENTLAND — With the Indiana Primary Election pushed back to June 2 due to coronavirus concerns, Newton County Clerk Jessica Firkins recommends that county residents vote by mail.
“You can do so now by calling our office at 219-474-6081 ext. 1100 and asking for an application,” said Firkins. “Once the application is filled out and returned to us we will mail a ballot out to you.”
The deadline to accept an application is May 21, 2020. The ballot must be marked and returned to the Clerk’s Office by noon on Election Day, June 2, 2020 either by mail or dropped off at their office by the voter or a member of the voter’s household.
In person Absentee Voting at the Courthouse will begin on May 5, 2020 8am-4pm.
“The pandemic has proven to be a unique and unprecedented challenge for election officials across the state,” added Firkins. “Our office will continue to work with the Newton County Department of Health, Newton County Emergency Management, Newton County Commissioners and Indiana Secretary of State’s Office as we prepare for early voting beginning May 5th and on Election Day June 2, 2020. As events unfold, we will modify and initiate contingency plans designed to mitigate risks to voters and poll workers while ensuring we provide fair and accurate election services.”