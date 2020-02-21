NEWTON COUNTY - The Newton County Busy Beavers 4-H club held its first meeting of the year Jan. 20 and elected officers.
Hannah Vanderwall was elected president, Hailey Koskins - vice president, Eliana Knakiewicz - secretary, Adalia Knakiewicz - reporter, Kylie Pass and Annibel McCool - song leaders, Wyatt Harris and Parker Gibson - recreation leaders, and Briley and Brynn Iseminger - health safety.
The next meeting was scheduled to take place Feb. 24 at the Morocco Library.
Demonstrations were to be done by Hailey Hoskins with gift wrapping and Hannah Vanderwall with a project to be determined.
Snacks were to be be brought by Olivia Storey and drinks brought by Morgan Dortch.
This year's periscope can be picked up at the 4-H extension office or online at Purdue Extension.