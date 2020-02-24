FEB 13
KEITH HARRY BABCOCK, 34 of Brook, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for PUBLIC INTOXICATION ( A Class B Misd.).
FEB 16
JAMES ADAM ARNOLD, 41 of Lowell, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT-DOMESTIC BATTERY (A Class A Misd.), and POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA/HASHOIL/HASHISH OR SALVIA (A Class B Misd.).
FEB 17
BENJAMIN ARMOLD HALL, 49, Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. fon a WARRANT-THEFT ( A Class A Misd.), and a WARRANT-THEFT ( A Level 6 Felony).
WILLIAM ERIC COURTNEY, 55 of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for OPERATING WITH A BAC OF 0.08 OR MORE ( A Class A Misd.), and LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT ( A Class B Misd.).
FEB 18
CHRISTOPHER ALLEN SYPULSKI, 39 of Lowell, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT – USES VEHICLE OR DRAWS OR USES DEADLY WEAPON (A Level 6 Felony).
FEB 20
MARQUIS ASEAN LUMZY, 26 of CHICAGO, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT- FAILURE TO APPEAR-ORIGINAL CHARGE OF IDENTITY DECEPTION ( A Level 6 Felony).
FEB 21
SHAWN TYLER REYNOLDS, 38 of Goodland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT- NON SUPPORT OF A DEPENDANT CHILD ( A Level 6 Felony).
FEB 22
CHRISTOPHER BRIAN CHILL, 29 of MARSHALL, MI was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for OPERATING A VEHICLE WITH A BAC OF 0.08 OR MORE ( A Class C Misd.).