JULY 27
JOHN WILLIAM SCHURICHT, 37 of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED – REFUSAL (Class C Misd.).
AMY JEAN ARMSTRONG, 60 of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED (Class C Misd.).
JULY 28
TIESHA JATON RODGERS, 33 of Merrillville, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. on a WARRANT – FAILURE TO APPEAR (Class C Misd.).
JULY 30
MICHELE RENEE CARTER, 46 of Lake Village, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for WARRANT – FAILURE TO APPEAR (Class B Misd.).
JULY 31
CHRISTOPHER CHANNING MATHIS, 28 of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for VIOLATION OF PRE-TRIAL RELEASE (Level 5 Felony).
SUSAN LYNNE HERSHMAN, 48 of Remington, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for BATTERY (Class A Misd.).
MELISSA RAE LUCAS, 41 of Lake Village, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for BATTERY (Class A Misd.).
AUGUST 1
JEREMIAH JEROME STEGALL, 28 of Merrillville, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED W/REFUSAL (Class A Misd.).
AUGUST 2
ROBERT LEE DUNLAP, 22 of Lake Village, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT (Class C Misd.).
ISIS MICHELLE GARCIA, 21 of Watseka, IL, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for RECKLESS DRIVING (Class C Misd.).