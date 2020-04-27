NEWTON COUNTY — The Class of 2020 may go down in history with an asterisk next to it. It will be remembered as the class that finished their final quarter of school from home. The class with canceled or postponed proms and graduations. The class that was born while the world was grieving over 9/11 and now the class that will graduate while the world is dealing with a pandemic. The class that was entering a huge transition stage of their lives with a cloud of uncertainty hanging over them.
To show these students that they are not forgotten and people truly do care about them, a Facebook group was started called Newton Co Adopt a Senior 2020 and as of Monday already had 283 members with more than 30 high school seniors being adopted by community members.
"We started the page last week with my daughter's first post on April 18th," said Sherri Swank of Morocco. "We saw that some other places were doing this and we wanted to do something to recognize these kids. They are really bummed out and this is a way for people to reach out to them and encourage them."
How the page works
"We encourage all from Newton County to join the page, you can put up a photo and some details of your senior so that they can be adopted by others on the page, or be involved with adopting other seniors from the county," added Swank. "These seniors can be adopted by several different people, but we are still missing a lot of seniors, and it's not just for North Newton seniors either. We are getting more and more from South Newton too, which is great."
The seniors on the social media site have been receiving treats ranging from gift cards to candy and t-shirts.
"These students are all kind of in a lull right now, and these gifts are just a way to lift their spirits," said Swank.
The idea seems to be working as many of the seniors that have already started receiving items have been posting photos of their gifts saying thanks.
"I know I am enjoying it as well as many of the other seniors, especially the comments from our teachers," said Kenlie Swank. "The response has been great so far and more and more people are catching on to it. I think we are all still trying to process the fact that we are going to miss so many things that we were looking forward to and worked hard for. However, just knowing people are out there thinking of you brightens my day. It is nice to see this community still supporting the seniors."
The Newton Co Adopt a Senior 2020 Facebook page can be found at www.facebook.com/groups/227592468306716/.